9 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Govt to Extend Renewable Energy Countrywide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — Government is tapping into renewable energy resources to be able to extend power to off the grid areas in Uganda.

Mr John Tumuhimbise, the commissioner renewable energy resources at the ministry of Energy, while speaking at the new village power offices in Kampala early in the week, said government has set up a renewable energy policy framework which sets policies for increasing uptake of renewable energy in the country.

The overall objective of this policy is to make renewable energy an alternative for energy sources.

"We have a standardised power purchase agreement for renewable energy projects of up to 20 megawatts to reduce on the transactional costs involved in small projects," he said.

The government is also supporting association of renewable energy providers to scale up their work and also address major challenges in the market such as the poor quality of products and build technological capacity. One such provider is Village Power. The firm's solar solutions for rural electrification provides affordable, sustainable and reliable electricity to off-grid areas and facilitate access to clean light, safe water, communication, information, medication and various business opportunities.

Mr Tumuhimbise said Village Power's work in Uganda is in line with the ministry's goals, vision, mission and larger mandate. "Village Power's work in Uganda has helped thousands of people live better lives economically and socially," he said.

Speaking at the event, Village Power's chief executive officer Thomas Huth, said the company will keep designing a range of products that cater for the growing and varying needs of their customers.

Improved lives

Operation. Village Power works towards the sustainable improvement of the standard of living of people in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa through grass roots development. Presently it is operational in Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Uganda

Facebook Ordered to Delete 'Defamatory' Posts Against Lawyer Muwema

The High Court in Ireland has accepted global social media giant Facebook's plea to conceal self-styled social media… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.