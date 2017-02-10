Uganda: Govt to Extend Renewable Energy Countrywide

Kampala — Government is tapping into renewable energy resources to be able to extend power to off the grid areas in Uganda.

Mr John Tumuhimbise, the commissioner renewable energy resources at the ministry of Energy, while speaking at the new village power offices in Kampala early in the week, said government has set up a renewable energy policy framework which sets policies for increasing uptake of renewable energy in the country.

The overall objective of this policy is to make renewable energy an alternative for energy sources.

"We have a standardised power purchase agreement for renewable energy projects of up to 20 megawatts to reduce on the transactional costs involved in small projects," he said.

The government is also supporting association of renewable energy providers to scale up their work and also address major challenges in the market such as the poor quality of products and build technological capacity. One such provider is Village Power. The firm's solar solutions for rural electrification provides affordable, sustainable and reliable electricity to off-grid areas and facilitate access to clean light, safe water, communication, information, medication and various business opportunities.

Mr Tumuhimbise said Village Power's work in Uganda is in line with the ministry's goals, vision, mission and larger mandate. "Village Power's work in Uganda has helped thousands of people live better lives economically and socially," he said.

Speaking at the event, Village Power's chief executive officer Thomas Huth, said the company will keep designing a range of products that cater for the growing and varying needs of their customers.

Improved lives

Operation. Village Power works towards the sustainable improvement of the standard of living of people in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa through grass roots development. Presently it is operational in Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, and Tanzania.