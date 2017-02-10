9 February 2017

Nigeria: BBNaija Housemates Gets Desperate, Uriel Begs to Remain

Five Big Brother Naija housemates nominated for eviction.
By Dorcas Daniel

Uriel, Debbie-Rise and Coco-Ice seem not to care about what Nigerians think of their desperate begging style to remain in the house with their possible eviction just 3days away.

Well, questions like- Can N25million and a Kai Sorento compel you to beg so much that you don't mind who is watching, seem inevitable.

Uriel earlier today extended her plea to Big brother in her diary session to escape eviction.

She has escaped nomination for the second time in a row and the house mate, who expressed her fear for nominations, pleaded to be given an advantage card so she can prevent herself from being evicted.

"I am afraid for next week, I might get nominated. Please give me an advantage card, I don't want to go home."

She furthermore said she would miss Debbie, Rise and Bassey when asked who she would miss the most among the contestants up for eviction,

She confessed she liked Bally and Bassey, but liked Bassey more because of his body build.

