26 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Pompi to Release More Music Videos

By Christine Mwaaba

Lota house Gospel singer Pompi will this year release more music videos in order to market his music locally and internationally.

Pompi said he will ensure that every new song will also have a video.

"I plan to do a number of music videos that will be televised globally in order to inspire people all over the world of God's goodness," the musician said.

Born Chaka Nyathando, Pompi is a local musician who has landed himself an opportunity to be recognised in Africa with videos that have played on commercial channels such as MTV Base and Channel O.

The singer, who also doubles as a rapper, is a marvel to watch at live shows because of his rare skills on stage.

The talented artiste has shared the stage with various foreign artistes, among them Uganda's gospel musicians Ruyonga and Coppy Bly.

He is well known for songs such as Chipolopolo, Broken English and No Rent.

Pompi is also the chief executive officer of Lota House (House of Dreamers).

