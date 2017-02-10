Nigeria: Ozzybee to Fete Orphans With Valentine Concert

In line with his mission of uplifting the well-being of fellow African children, music prodigy, OzzyBee is set to honour orphans as the world celebrates love on Valentine's Day. The event which is tagged 'OzzyBee in Valentine Concert with Orphans' will take place at St. Leo Hall, Toyin Street, Ikeja-Lagos.

The concert will feature children from orphanage homes and various schools in Lagos on Tuesday February 14, 2017. The child prodigy, OzzyBee plans to use this platform to honour his charity, Saint Monica's Orphanage Home with an award for their humanitarian services towards the underprivileged children.

His latest hot video, 'Charlie Dance', which featured two rap icons, Vector and Ruggedman will on that day be unveiled to his eagerly awaiting fans worldwide. Cutting of his belated 10th birthday cake with the children would also be a special side attraction at the event.

The OzzyBosco Smile Foundation (OSF) is powering the charity show. According to the foundation President, Chief Adah Mojekwu, preparations are in top gear to make it a memorable day for children. In keeping with his tradition of spreading love and putting smiles on faces, the show is OzzyBee's way of appreciating one of the often-ignored members of our society, the orphans. OzzyBee has never hidden his love for the underprivileged children and will do everything possible to alleviate their sufferings.

In 2013, he took 14 children (including orphans) on a one-week all-expense paid holiday trip to Tinapa, Cross River State. The unprecedented trip did not miss the attention of the state government, as they were accorded a rousing reception at the office of the former Deputy Governor, Barrister Efiok Cobham. In 2016, he touched the lives of the physically and mentally challenged children of Atunda Olu School in a special way when accompanied by his brands; LAWMA and Tigo Milk celebrated his 8th birthday with them. The children's excitement knew no bound. The "Stop Child Cruelty" Advocate in August 2016 took a long trip to Zaria, Kaduna State with his team to visit and comfort four-year-old Usman Sadiq, whose eyes were brutally plucked by evil people.

This unusual gesture so moved the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris to host them in his palace. OzzyBee recently bagged a prestigious award of 'Child Advocate' from UNESCO, which was witnessed by His Excellency the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano. He has not only remained relevant in the music industry but has featured in his songs A-list artistes. He has remained a great source of joy to his family, country and a great inspiration to the children of his generation.