Uganda: Valentine's Day is For Lovers Not Singles

opinion

Valentine's Day is here and all single people are panicking as if they have been attacked by ants. They go through their phone contacts in search of any suitable date that could save them from the loneliness of this day. Send them a few flowers and pretend to be in love with them.

Sorry to announce to you single people. Valentine's Day celebrations are for people who are in love; the ones who cannot live without one another.

I am not talking about puppy love that keeps them on toes for just one week but real love that has been tested numerous times.

I am sure that I am not the only one whose friends are resurrecting on WhatsApp with boring questions; "Will you be my Valentine?" "What are you doing on Valentine's Day?" Bla bla... Well, I am so unavailable that day mainly because it is not a public holiday on my work calendar. I hate flowers that only show up on this day as if they only flourish or bloom in February.

However, if there is any lonely fella with lots of money to spend on a stranger, I am available to receive car keys, cake, chocolate and a blank cheque. Please do not come along, just send the gifts and let us keep our love a secret. When you feel like love lives on with or without Valentine's Day, look for me on Abanonya TV show.

I have heard numerous single people trying to change the original meaning of this day.

Like a birthday cake is cut by that only birthday child, Valentine's Day is also celebrated by only people who are in love not parents, children or friends.

Who are you buying those flowers for? You ask.

"My mother is my first Valentine." Excuse me! Can you wait for Mothers' Day?

"Oh, it is my best friend who has been there for me." Others claim. And others shamelessly buy themselves flowers to lie to colleagues. But the question is; why do you have to go through all that to fit in?

Celebrating Valentine's day is not compulsory. You will not lose an eye if no one takes you for a romantic dinner and neither does that mean that you are cursed.

So if you are single, have peace and let those who have a reason to celebrate go ahead and celebrate.

I know it resurrects old memories of past experiences but being single is not a permanent status. Just be yourself ready to celebrate love whenever it shows up.

It's alright to be single on Valentine's Day. Trust me, the day will not last longer than the usual, before you know it, it will be a whole new day with usual challenges.

But if you feel left out, feel free to give yourself a treat; go for a movie, Spa, or dinner but I warn you, if you are not strong hearted, you may end up breaking down after seeing people cuddling in every corner.

But if it makes you feel any better, this viral social media quote should console you. "Do not feel bad if you are single on Valentine's Day, not everyone has AIDS on World Aids Day. Happy Valentine's Day to the love birds.