Uganda: Makobore High School Halts Admission of Girls

Rukungiri — Makobore High School authorities have halted admission of girls into the institution, annulling an earlier decision they had taken on January 21.

A meeting of the school administrators, local government authorities and foundation body (Church of Uganda) representatives had decided to turn Makobore into a mixed, day and boarding secondary school.

This was part of the measures to increase enrollment in the O-level and A-level school that had by third term last year dropped to 128 students from more than 700 in the previous years, and to minimise indiscipline cases, especially strikes among students.

The decision was, however, heavily criticised by other stakeholders especially, the old boys, saying it would undermine the glory of the five decade old boys only school.

The head teacher, Mr Brain Twebaze, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that "the board of governors has decided to reverse the decision and we shall do that."

Daily Monitor has learnt that 40 girls had registered to join the school after announcements inviting applicants ran on local radio stations.

Issues

Indiscipline.

The school authorities said besides the low enrollment, the decision was made to help curb indiscipline cases like strikes.

Fate. The 40 girls have been sent to Kinyasano Girls School since the board of governors has reversed their position. Decision. The chairperson board of governors, the Rev Can Benon Kwikiriza, said: "We have decided to reverse the idea of turning Makobore High School into a mixed school, we shall only admit boys but we have agreed that we make it a day and boarding school."