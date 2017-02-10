Uganda/Mozambique: KCCA to Bank on Impressive Home Record

KCCA will start the long route to achieving their target of qualifying for the Group Stages of the 2017 Total CAF Champions League today against CD Primeiro de Agosto at the Philip Omomdi Stadium in Lugogo

Although they have scored 29 goals in the league this season, KCCA have also conceded 14 in 16 outings, something that worries the manager Mike Mutebi going into the game today.

Mutebi wants his team to keep it tight at the back because at the end of the day, goals will determine who advances over the two legs.

"We have to avoid conceding goals, I don't care whether the game ends goalless as along as we keep the discipline at the back," Mutebi told journalists yesterday at Lugogo.

He added: "That gives us liberty to give freedom to our players like Mutyaba (Muzamir) and Mucureezi (Paul) to drive the team forward, because there is no question about our ability in front of goal."

The reigning League Champions have not dropped a game at the ground this season, winning all their eight in the league, scoring a staggering 19 goals and conceding just five. They also defeated Koboko Rising Stars 6-1 in the FUFA Uganda Cup Round of 64.

That is confidence enough for team to put up a stellar performance against their Angolans opponents, according to Azam Uganda Premier League leading striker Geoffrey Sserunkuuma.

"We need to score goals, because we have the ability to create the chances, but also be cautious defensively because at this stage you don't have to concede too many," Sserunkuuma who has 10 league goals already told Daily Monitor yesterday.

On the other hand, Primeiro de Agosto assistant coach Ivo Traca described KCCA as a huge stumbling block but nothing will stop them from giving the tie their best shot.

"We have come to play for a result that is good enough to help us finish the job when we get back home," said Traca before adding.

"We know them (KCCA) as a strong side, currently leading the log, and that three of players where with Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations, they must be a strong side and we have to be extra careful."

The winner between KCCA and their opponents will play the holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the first Leg tie with the winner qualifying Group.