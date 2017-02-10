President Uhuru Kenyatta has requested that the hearing of a case he had filed against a local media house six years ago be suspended until he completes his term as the Head of State.

The President, through his lawyer on Thursday told Justice Joseph Sergon that given his constitutional functions, duties and powers, it is in the interest of the law relating to administration of justice that, "I should not prosecute this case during the period of time when I hold and perform the functions of the office of the President".

The Kenya Television Network (KTN) had filed an application seeking to have a case the president had filed against it in 2010 dismissed because he had not prosecuted his case since 2012, when the case was last set for hearing.

The media house said in court papers that failure to prosecute the case was an abuse of the court process, and requested that it be dismissed because, "Mr Uhuru has apparently lost interest in the case".

KTN has been given time to respond to the grounds raised by President Uhuru.

The case will be mentioned on April 4.