10 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies Starring Wife, Funke and Freeze

The union of a man and woman tends to bring out hidden qualities and new talents in the couple as they invest in each other's lives and this same scenario has started playing out in the home of movie star, Funke Akindele and her hubby, Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz.

While Funke has launched a new music label with the full support of her husband, latest findings shows that JJC, on his part, has also delved into his wife's area of business and will soon be releasing his first movie production, a TV drama titled, 'INDUSTREET'.

We got snapshots of JJC watching the preview at his home and we can confirm that his wife, Funke Akindele and popular OAP, Daddy Freeze will be featuring in the coming family TVseries. Fans will be delighted to know that the celebrity couples are doing everything in their power to bring out the best in their spouses. Congrats to JJC on his first movie project, we sincerely hope it's a hit.

