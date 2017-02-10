Uganda: UPDF Soldier Killed for Mattress Theft

Namutumba — A retired Uganda People's Defence Force soldier has been killed by an angry mob in Namutumba District for allegedly stealing two mattresses.

Pte Waiswa Kabalindi, 40, a resident of Itonko village in Namutumba Town Council, was lynched to death on Tuesday.

The deceased served as a UPDF soldier from 1999 to 2003 and he retired in 2004 after suffering a mental illness.

Namutumba District police commander Eugene Elwaru confirmed the death adding that the deceased has been a habitual criminal.

"Police got information about the death of a soldier who was lynched by residents after he was caught engaging in numerous theft cases using a UPDF identity card," he said.

Mr Elwaru, however, condemned mob action and said police are hunting for those involved in the vice to be prosecuted.

He also condemned what he described as 'bad practices' of retired soldiers in the district.

Mr Elwaru said some have resorted to stealing people's property.

"Last month, we arrested a retired UPDF solder for stealing a goat and within a short time, another retired solder is killed for reportedly stealing two mattresses," he said.

Mr Nakolantia Kabalindi, the father of the deceased, who is also Itonko village chairperson, said he had on several occasions tried to counsel his son to abandon the vice but in vain.