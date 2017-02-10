Rwanda: Word Has It... Miss Rwanda Contestants Face Public Criticism

Photo: Faustin Niyigena/The New Times

The 15 finalists for Miss Rwanda 2017 pose for a group photo.

The Ben's 'meet and greet' that left fans furious

Recently,The Ben performed in Rubavu District to a crowd of adoring fans at Gisenyi beach and featured rapper Riderman and Afro/pop musician King James. During his performance, the artiste promised his fans a 'meet and greet' after the show at Hotel Sunrise, something that got revelers screaming in excitement. However, those who rushed for the meet and greet left cursing after waiting for the artiste in vain. The Ben arrived at the hotel at around 2am, much to the irritation of fans that had been waiting for him for hours.

This is not the first time fans have waited desperately at a 'meet and greet', with some artistes not even showing up at all. The buzz now is that musicians should respect their fans a little more. We don't know why The Ben delayed but we are told that the hotel and the singer's management had disagreements that took quite a while to resolve.

*******************************

Miss Rwanda contestants face public criticism

It's been barely a week since 15 finalists selected for Miss Rwanda 2017 were sent to a two week boot camp at Golden Tulip Hotel La Palisse. And now, social media is buzzing with criticism over what many are describing as a 'substandard competition that doesn't contribute anything to the country.'

Some of the heated debates all over social media allege that the girls can't seem to answer questions in basic English.

Looking at the pre-selection event which took place at Petit Stade, it was easy to come to the conclusion that the girls had done cram work as the answers seemed too similar. Rumour has it that prior to the event, the girls pass through some sort of training where they are given a set of questions which will be asked during the main event. Well, we don't know that but the anti-Miss Rwanda lot feel that the girls are not trained to analyze, interpret and think critically and merely speak like they've been coached about what to say.

Considering that most of the contestants are high school graduates, there's a question about whether they are the best choice to represent Rwanda and its values on the international stage? We can only wish them the best.

*******************************

Diamond and Zari set to unveil son's face

Diamond Platnumz and his wife Zari Hassan are planning to unveil their son's face in style.

Just like they did for their daughter Princess Tiffah, the couple will hold a mega party for their baby boy, Prince Nillan as they finally reveal his face to the public for the first time.

Nillan's face will be unveiled after a 40-day wait at a bash which be held on Saturday, 11th February. "I am so excited and can't wait for the main day," Zari said. Several big companies have already come on board for the big unveiling event, and are expected to use the toddler's face in their various promotional campaigns.

Zari welcomed her bundle of joy at Netcare Hospital in South Africa late last year, making it her second child with Diamond and five children altogether.

*******************************

Katauti and Oprah finally separate

Rumours of this couple's separation have been in circulation for a long time. In July 2016, gossip had it that Irene Uwoya was leaving, or planning to leave Hamad Ndikumana Katauti, the current assistant coach of Musanze FC, for Tanzanian artiste Charles Njagua Kanyi, commonly known as Jaguar.

Katauti refuted the rumours saying that his marriage was not in trouble.

However, after nine years together, we are told that Katauti confirmed that he has officially separated with Uwoya, commonly known as Oprah.

He, however, did not give reasons as to what transpired, claiming that 'the truth will soon reveal itself'.

This comes shortly after Oprah postedon her Instagram page that she is not attracted to handsome men. Could this have been the last straw?

Their wedding, which took place in Dar es Salaam at Giraffe View Hotel made history in Tanzania, costing a whopping TZS80,000,000 (approximately RWF29,500,000).