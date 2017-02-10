10 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New RDB Boss to Prioritise Services, Exports Promotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

The new chief executive of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Clare Akamanzi, took office Thursday, promising to prioritise the services sector and increasing the volume of the country's exports.

Akamanzi, who was sworn in on Wednesday, replaced Francis Gatare, who was moved to the newly created Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board - as its chief executive.

Both officials are members of the cabinet.

"I must say I'm also grateful to be back home to work on the journey of the country's economic development," said Akamanzi, who had previously worked at RDB in different capacities, including acting CEO.

Prior to her latest appointment last week, she was the head of Strategy and Policy Unit in the Office of the President.

"The work that the outgoing team has done has built a solid foundation and I want to work to sustain what has been achieved," she said during the handover ceremony.

She said one of the main things she would focus on during her tenure would be to help add value to locally produced commodities.

Her other priority, she said, will be to promote innovation to help ensure that Rwanda's journey to achieve its aspirations as a regional services hub is achieved.

Gatare, who had been at the helm of the institution since July 2014, said there's a lot of "unfinished business" that the new team should pay attention to.

"Our mandate is to champion the economic development of our country, and this is a continuous journey. Challenges that the new team revolves around the need to achieve the target that we want to achieve, but particularly to continue mobilising the private sector to fast-track development," he noted.

Meanwhile, the former RDB chief operations officer Serge Kamuhinda, handed over to the incoming COO, Emmanuel Hategeka.

Hategeka formerly served as the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and more recently as the national coordinator of the Northern Corridor Integration projects.

"I'm so excited for this new leadership and I pledge to deliver on this not-so-simple mandate of RDB that respond to aspirations of Rwandans. The whole idea is to bring new innovations and serve beyond the expectations of our people," said Hategeka after the hand-over.

Rwanda

APR FC Arrive in Lusaka Ahead of Zanaco Clash

APR FC touched down in Zambia on Thursday afternoon ahead of their first leg of the CAF Champions League first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.