The council of religious leaders yesterday threw their lot behind the fight against narcotics, calling on the head of state - in his capacity as Commander in Chief of Armed Forces - to beef up security detail for Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

The council, working under the aegis of the Drug Control Commission, suggested that for Mr Makonda to continue fighting the country's drug kingpins and consumers, there was need for maximum security.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, the Council's chairman, Alhad Mussa Salum, underscored the need for improved security machinery to protect the Dar es Salaam RC, all for his courage to publicly 'name and shame' some individuals alleged to be within the drugs cartel without fear.

"The council condemns any involvement in the use or sale of narcotics ... use of these drugs is derailing the country's development as well as killing the national human resource base because majority of consumers are youth," said Mr Salum, who doubles as Dar's Regional Sheikh.

Flanked by council secretary Father John Solomon, the regional Sheikh said because of the tough war initiated by Mr Makonda, his council was praying for him so that God can also protect him -- and grant him - yet more courage to fight all forms of crimes that are tarnishing the image of the country and killing the young generation.

The RC launched the anti-drugs crusade last week by listing the names of drug dealers and users, with some now appearing in court. His war has met scathing attacks from a section of politicians within the National Assembly, a move that political observers say was aimed at weakening the RC's efforts in the fight against the vice.

"Mr Makonda has now created enemies ... they now want to discourage him in his quest to rid the region of narcotics and they want to make the public believe that he (Makonda) was a bad person. But we believe God is with him and he shall win this battle," Mr Salum stressed.

He added that those who are against the RC were not touched by the effects brought by the illicit drugs business because their own families weren't affected by the vice.

On Wednesday, the Dar es Salaam RC unveiled yet another list of 65 suspected drug dealers in Dar es Salaam, with politicians, preachers and business tycoons summoned to appear for questioning at the Central Police Station today.

Two of these suspects surrendered themselves before the Central Police Station yesterday ahead of their summons. Owners of three oil companies are among the suspects scheduled to defend themselves against the allegations. The list also includes owners of famous casinos and night clubs in the city as well as operators on prominent clothing shops, especially in Kinondoni municipality.