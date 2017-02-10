10 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Elderly Inmates No Longer Productive, Says Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Bishumba

Despite making Rfw1.6 billion from the 14 prisons across the country, Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) required a cash bailout of Rwf4.9 billion to meet spending shortfall in prisoners' feeding, the parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget heard yesterday.

In the Financial Year 2015/16, RCS was allocated Rfw6 billion to feed the inmates and run other institutional activities.

RCS has for years now generated income from its inmates who are involved in construction of houses, roads, bridges, agriculture, carpentry, handcraft, welding, tailoring and livestock activities, raising hopes of the possibility of self-sustenance.

Appearing before the committee to discuss the 2015/16 revised budget review, the Minister of State for Economic Planning, Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, said although a lot of effort had been invested in making the correctional facilities self-reliant, the age of many inmates presented a challenge.

"A lot of effort has been invested to improve these income generating activities but RCS is yet to reach a point where it can sustain itself. In our discussions with RCS, we found out that there are many elderly inmates who can't contribute to the institution's productivity," he said.

Ndagijimana also told the lawmakers that the Government injected additional Rfw430 million into the Gacaca digitisation process, which he said was in line with plans to complete the exercise in two years.

To fix the shortfall in salaries, Rfw3.4 billion was injected in Rwanda National Police, Rfw2 billion in the Ministry of Defence, Rfw600 million in Rwanda Standards Board, and Rwf230 million in Rwanda Development Board.

There are salaries allocated to new teachers and performance bonuses for teachers Rwf2.5 billion.

In the Ministry of Agriculture, he said, Rwanda Agriculture Board will be given additional Rfw2.5bn to restock the national strategic food reserves, especially after the recent drought that saw the reserves come in handy.

The ministry will also be added Rwf700 million for the construction of valley dams, he added.

Rwanda

APR FC Arrive in Lusaka Ahead of Zanaco Clash

APR FC touched down in Zambia on Thursday afternoon ahead of their first leg of the CAF Champions League first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.