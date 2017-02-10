Rwanda: All Set for 'I Am Kigali Reloaded' Festival

On February13, Impact Hub Kigali will host the 'I am Kigali Reloaded' festival. The festival will feature several local musicians and poets including Moutcho Band, Deo Munyakazi, Eric One Key, Sam Kwizera, Moyize, Transpoesis, among others.

The festival is organised by the International Organisation of Migrants (IOM) and Impact Hub Kigali. The festival aims at celebrating cultural diversity as well as the lives of migrants, and those who struggle for a better life.

The main event will take place in October to celebrate the International Day of the Migrants.