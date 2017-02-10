Tanzania: House Team Calls for Doubling of Fuel Levy

Dodoma — Agriculture, Livestock and Water Parliamentary Committee has recommended an increase of water levy to 100/- per litre of fuel that enters the country from the current 50/-.

The committee, however, commended the National Water Fund for a job well done in financing water projects across the country, arguing that it needed more support -- to achieve even more.

The Finance Act 2016 introduced the levy at 50/-, which had scored major successes in financing projects across the country. But that isn't enough, the committee counsels.

"We therefore strongly suggest that when we enact the Finance Act we should increase the levy to 100/- per litre to achieve more in this area," said Deputy Chairperson of the committee, Dr Christine Ishengoma when presenting the committee's report to Parliament yesterday.

The committee also observed that although the government had allocated funds within the development budget, disbursements of such funds weren't enough - and didn't come in time -- to cover all the sectors falling its oversee.

"If the situation is not properly resolved it will affect implementation of these development projects," she noted, adding that by mid- 2016/17 fiscal year, out of 22bn/- allocated for the Agriculture department, not a single penny had been disbursed. Further, the Livestock and Fisheries divisions received only four per cent of its budget or 280 million/- out of the allotted 8 billion/-.

Ministry of Water received 20 per cent or 134 million/- of the budgeted 690m/- while the National Irrigation Commission received just 13 per cent, or 767m/- from a budget of six billion shillings.

Meanwhile, Deputy minister of State in President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Mr Suleiman Jaffo, has expressed dissatisfaction with water construction projects, saying most were not worth the money spent on them.

Launching the Water Utilities Performance review report for the FY 2015/16, for district and township water utilities here yesterday, Mr Jaffo said most of water projects were far below standard.

"Most managers are conspiring with constructors by seeking '10 per cent' kickbacks before awarding them the projects, so those winning such tenders end up using substandard materials which subsequently work for a short time and collapse," he revealed.

He said he had conducted several surveys, during which he uncovered a number of ghost projects. "We want to supply water, not empty pipes," he said. Adding: "When the facilities collapse, the authorities then pay for maintenance and at the same time lose critical revenue due to water leakages.

" The report was prepared by the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (Ewura), whose Director General Engineer Felix Ngamlagosi said efforts have been taken by the regulator to ensure the authorities improve their service delivery. He said water leakages among water authorities had since dropped to as low as 15 per cent of installed capacity.

The water utility board chairman for Same District, Istael Mvuu lauded the regulator for coaching and improving water supply across the country.