The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday granted bail to Singida East MP Tundu Lissu (Chadema), who is also official Chief Whip for the Opposition, along with Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, albeit each facing separate charges.

Lissu was granted bail when he was arraigned on four counts relating to issuing statements intended to raise discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes. Lissu, the Chief Legal Advisor with Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), is alleged to have committed the offences on January 11, this year, during election campaigns for the Dimani Constituency at Kibunju Maungoni area within Magharibi B District in Mjini Magharibi Region in Zanzibar.

The lawmaker denied all the charges before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, even though he admitted to have uttered the words, saying they stood for truth, not seditious, and hence could not amount to criminal offence. The magistrate granted bail on one condition of securing a reliable surety, who signed a 20m/- bond.

He adjourned the case to March 6, for mention, pending further investigations, according to the prosecution. The magistrate also dismissed the prosecution's objection to bail, arguing the charges levelled against the accused persons were 'bailable.'

The prosecution had stated that Lissu was facing another three similar cases involving uttering seditious words and in all cases, the accused person was granted bail. It is further alleged that on different occasions he showed conducts that would lead to the breach of peace.

Trial attorney had further submitted that the court should exercise its inherent powers to order the accused person to remain in remand, not only for his own safety but also in the interest of maintaining public peace.

In his ruling, however, the magistrate agreed with submissions by Advocate Peter Kibatala, for the outspoken MP, that having other charges was not enough ground, or an accused, for denying bail in a subsequent case. He stated that under the presumption of innocence, the accused person is presumed to be innocent until proved guilty by the court.

The magistrate observed that no proof had since been given to show that the accused was convicted in some of the cited cases which would warrant the court to curtail his bail.

Furthermore, the magistrate concurred with defence counsel that an affidavit to that effect was incurably defective and that it contained several defects, including misspelling the name of the court and defective attestation clause.