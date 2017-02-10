10 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Promises Fireworks

By Paul Mundandi

Lusaka — ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotions owner, Chris Malunga, has promised war in Singapore and is very confident his boxer, Charles Manyuchi, will defend his WBC welterweight silver title next month. The stable has been promoting Manyuchi for the past seven years. Manyuchi will fight Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan on March 25 and yesterday he was very busy at the camp as he went through his paces.

The Uzebekistan is ranked third in his country and challenged Manyuchi for the title. Abduqaxorov has won all his eight professional fights.

"The boxer is representing two countries and Africa at large. He is a Zimbabwean citizen being managed and promoted by a Zambian and he is loved by the Zambian fans," said Malunga.

"He is a darling here and fans here have keen interest as they want him to defend the title.

"His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Comrade Mugabe and the Minister of Sport, Makhosini Hlongwane and our Zambian Governments have a lot of interest as well. I hope he will do it for Zimbabwe, he will do it for Zambia and he will do it for Africa.

"He has achieved a lot and I went to Miami to speak to Danny Garcia for him to fight Manyuchi for the WBC gold title. I am hoping that we will defend the belt because we are targeting gold.

"It is our right to fight as Africans and if you can't fight you will not survive in boxing. We are going for war in March and it's a bridge we must cross. We are representing Africa and we are very serious and I am confident that we are going to bring the belt."

Malunga said there were a number of talented boxers in Zimbabwe.

"My boxer is proudly Zimbabwean and that is not secret. There are a number of talented boxers in Zimbabwe but I feel they are just three or four bad people within the association who are stalling the progress," said Malunga.

"We are going to promote another fight in Zimbabwe and I am proud that Minister Makhosini always phones us here to check on the progress of Manyuchi. He is a good man who knows his job."

The Zambian promoter also hailed The Herald. "You are the first to come to Zambia and carry out an interview while Manyuchi is in camp," he said.

"The rest just phone and I am very grateful to The Herald."

