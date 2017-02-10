Zimbabwe: Cop Arrested for Break-in

A 32-year-old police sergeant has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a senior female officer's house at Rusape Police Camp early Monday morning, with the intention of returning storeroom keys he had stolen earlier on. The motive behind stealing the keys to the storeroom is unknown to the police, who are still carrying out investigations. Sgt Brighton Katsande, who is based at Rusape District Police Station, was found by the female officer, an assistant inspector, at around 3am.

Although the details of the case are still sketchy, sources said on Monday at around 2am, the female officer locked all the doors and closed all windows before she went to sleep. She woke up later and discovered that a curtain on her bedroom window had been opened. An hour later, the curtain was tempered with again and she opened the window to check outside, but did not see anyone.

She closed the window and returned to sleep. On her way to bed, she saw Sgt Katsande hiding besides her bed and grabbed him, while shouting for help. Sgt Katsande was wearing his police uniform, without shoes.

It is alleged that she questioned him why he was in her house and he confessed that he had brought back her keys to the storeroom which he had stolen in her house. The keys were recovered in Sgt Katsande's back pocket and he was immediately arrested with the assistance of other police officers who had gone to the house to investigate.

Investigations carried out revealed that some doors to offices at the police district offices had been tampered with.