Kenya: Jubilee Unable to Protect Kenyans From Al-Shabaab - Odinga

The Jubilee administration has violated the rights of hundreds of people living in North Eastern and Coast regions, in the name of fighting terrorism, opposition chief Raila Odinga said Thursday.

Speaking in Garissa, Mr Odinga said the government has failed to protect Kenyans against attacks by Al-Shabaab.

Mr Odinga, who took his campaign against the ruling Jubilee to the home turf of National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, claimed numerous youth in the two regions have died at the hands of terrorists.

He said: "Jubilee government has failed to protect Kenyans and many people in Garissa and entire North Eastern region have been shot dead ... this has been done by the government while claiming to be fighting Al-Shabaab."

He was speaking at the Garissa Livestock Market.

"The government knows where Al-Shabaab is, but they should stop extrajudicial killings and look for where they are," he added.

The Cord leader also disparaged Jubilee's development record in the region, saying the Nunow-Modogashe road recently commissioned by President Uhuru was a Grand Coalition Government project.

He cited some projects in Garissa, such as the meat processing plant, that have stalled after the government failed to make them a priority.

He said if elected president in August, he would revitalise the processing plant.

He also took issue with the government's slow response to the drought, which has ravaged the region, yet pastoralists had lost hundreds of livestock.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by his host, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, MPs Abdikadir Aden (Balambala), Mohamed Junet (Suna East), woman representatives Mishi Mboko (Mombasa) Aisha Jumwa (Kilifi) and Garissa woman rep aspirant Fatuma Kinsi Abass.