Zimbabwe: Comedian Q Goes for Radio Show

Acclaimed stand-up comedian Nqobizitha Dube popularly known as Q Dube will join Power FM as co-presenter for The Breakfast show. He will be on the show alongside former Big Brother Africa contestant Butterfly who is making a return to the slot. "I feel very good about this. I am starting on Monday," he said. Q also stated how he is going to try and bring a new feel to the show.

"I am going to turn things around and bring something new. Hopefully listeners will love it." The year seems to be good one for him since he has also been nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards.

Although not his first nomination, this is his first achievement in comedy category of the awards. "I was once nominated for Best Actor category when I tried acting years ago.

"I am very excited about the nomination but it is a tough competition. All these guys are very good." He is nominated alongside Bustop TV's Samantha Kureya famously known as Gonyeti and Bulawayo-based Ntando Van Moyo.

The comedian is also organising a big one-man show to be held in August which he hopes to fill up 7 Arts. "It's an initiative to try and boost ourselves. Zimbabwean artistes, we complain too much. No sponsor, no promoter. Instead, do something." He added that the idea was taken from South African rapper Casper Nyovest who has done "Fill-up the Dome" show.