10 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Comedian Q Goes for Radio Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naledi Sande

Acclaimed stand-up comedian Nqobizitha Dube popularly known as Q Dube will join Power FM as co-presenter for The Breakfast show. He will be on the show alongside former Big Brother Africa contestant Butterfly who is making a return to the slot. "I feel very good about this. I am starting on Monday," he said. Q also stated how he is going to try and bring a new feel to the show.

"I am going to turn things around and bring something new. Hopefully listeners will love it." The year seems to be good one for him since he has also been nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards.

Although not his first nomination, this is his first achievement in comedy category of the awards. "I was once nominated for Best Actor category when I tried acting years ago.

"I am very excited about the nomination but it is a tough competition. All these guys are very good." He is nominated alongside Bustop TV's Samantha Kureya famously known as Gonyeti and Bulawayo-based Ntando Van Moyo.

The comedian is also organising a big one-man show to be held in August which he hopes to fill up 7 Arts. "It's an initiative to try and boost ourselves. Zimbabwean artistes, we complain too much. No sponsor, no promoter. Instead, do something." He added that the idea was taken from South African rapper Casper Nyovest who has done "Fill-up the Dome" show.

Zimbabwe

Cop Arrested for Break-in

A 32-year-old police sergeant has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a senior female officer's house at Rusape… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.