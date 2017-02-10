Kenya: Lawyer Lodges Successful Bid to Block MPs Pay

The High Court temporarily stopped the payment of eight-month salaries to MPs long after the expiry of their term.

The court stopped the Treasury, Parliamentary Service Commission, Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the attorney-general from approving payment of extra money to MPs after August 8.

The court certified the matter as urgent and directed that the order remains in force pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by Mr Dismas Wambola, a lawyer.

According to the lawyer, if MPs are paid the billions of shillings, the effects on the economy would be devastating.

"Payment to MPs for no work done shall violate the principle of remuneration being equal to the value of the work done. They are pushing for payments to be made in the next few days," Mr Wambola said.

He added that the demands were against public policy and not in line with the wage bill and the country's economy.

The lawyer also argued that it would set a precedent as other public officers such as governors, MCAs, the President and his deputy whose tenures end on August 8 would claim similar entitlement.

"If they are paid, it would be discrimination against employees in other fields who have been demanding salary increment for work done," the lawyer added.

He wants the court to declare that any threat from lawmakers not to pass laws unless their pay is included in the budget amounts to abdicating duty.

The case will heard on February 21.