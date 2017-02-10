MARGRET DONGO, expelled leader of the women's wing in the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), said she was not surprised when Joice Mujuru fired her from the party because the two have always been at logger heads.

Dongo claims that she was always speaking and advocating and fighting for women's rights and democracy within the ZimPF, something which did not go down well with her ex-boss.

She said Mujuru still believed that she was in Zanu PF as a vice president and wanted to do things the Mugabe way.

"She wanted to exercise one centre of power," said Dongo in an interview with New Zimbabwe soon after her expulsion.

Dongo said the greatest disagreement came last week when they were discussing the party's Constitution. She said the majority within ZimPF had agreed that they wanted one vice president but Mujuru wanted two assistants.

"And I am actually one of those who came out and objected and I have no doubt that that's the reason why she expelled me, because I objected and later on she said she was the president and what she says goes," said Dongo.

She added, "Then I openly told her that the women's wing said they want one vice president. The youth wing are very clear, they don't want two vice presidents because the economy is not ready for that."

"I told her point blank that the Unity Accord was signed 20 years ago and you tell me by today we are not united."

The outspoken former independent Member of Parliament said the majority in the party also wanted the National Executive to the elected not appointed.

She said, "But her fans, her loyalists, said they will not hear our position because we are not popular and let's give her power to appoint and I told her that's not democracy.

"So, I want to believe in leadership you agree to disagree and agree to compromise and as a leader I think she was supposed to go back to the people and find out what people want about the Constitution not what she wanted."

Dongo said her former boss is not as intelligent as she would want people to believe and uses her emotions to lead. She also accused Mujuru of not championing the women's rights within the party.

"The reason why she is expelling people is because of her failure to lead and is using expulsion as a scape goat," she said.

She added, "I am so hurt and actually bitter because you have the youth leader who is the vanguard of the party and you have a women's wing leader and you never consult them and you just take her by surprise by expelling her.

"And she (Mujuru) knows very well we had some grievances and she was refusing to see the women's National Council; for one and half years she never sat a meeting with us.

"Until a situation where we said you are a woman leader and we thought by having a woman in the interim it was for our advantage and thought everything had opened up to air our grievances.

"But for us women in the ZimPF that space was not and is not there.

"We only had a national executive meeting on the 21st of September 2016 and even Olivia Muchena (former cabinet minister) was there and they were quite a lot of women from different sectors.

"Until the 27th of January this year we had to put pressure to tell her that as women there were so many issues that were going on and want to meet you (Mujuru).

"So, her attitude towards women is wrong, I am not surprised why she said Margret you are expelled."

Dongo was expelled from Zanu PF in the mid-1990s and went on to become an independent MP for Sunningdale, Harare, after challenging the 1995 election results in court.

She routinely spoke her mind in parliament and, at one time, Mujuru's husband, the late Solomon, nearly beat her when she said all ruling party MPs were "Mugabe's wives".