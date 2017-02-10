Uganda: Robbers Targeted Equity Bank, City Oil

Photo: Daily Monitor

Police officers guard suspects of the shoot out at City Oil fuel station in Kamwokya.

The Uganda Police says that intelligence reports indicate the suspected robbers who were arrested at City Oil petrol station had also planned to rob Equity Bank.

Two people were injured and two vehicles damaged in a shootout between Police and suspected robbers at City Oil petrol station in Kamwokya on Thursday afternoon. The police officers were reportedly trailing the armed robbers in a numberless Toyota Noah vehicle following intelligence reports.

Emilian Kayima, the Police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area says, when the six suspected robbers saw that they were being monitored at City Oil, they opened fire forcing police to retaliate shooting one of the suspects in the leg. Police has arrested all the suspects after they were forced to surrender.

Kayima says the police will work together with the management of the two places that were being targeted to ensure that nothing wrong happens.

Police has identified the suspects as Tonny Nume, Douglas Kintu a 27-year-old vendor in Kampala, Nicholas Ogwal 45 a resident of Nakawa, and Francis Baguma a shoes vendor. Others are Robert Okello a boda boda cyclist, and Frank Lukwago a resident of Nansana. They are all being questioned before they can be taken to court.

Kayima stated that the police intelligence on the robbery was successful urging people to give police details of anything suspicious. He called upon young people to work hard instead of getting into robbery.

Kayima also stated that only one AK47 rifle was recovered, contrary to earlier reports that two rifles and two pistols were recovered from the crime scene. Police sources say they are still conducting further investigations and details of what was being carried in the vehicle are yet to be got.

Charles Oshel, a security guard at Security Group Uganda told journalists that he was tipped by a friend from CID that robbers would come to city oil. He says they were prepared in case of anything, but the support by police is what saved them from the robbers.