10 February 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Angola: Deadly Disease Combination Claims Thousands in Angola

By Lucas Pedro

Luanda — RAGING yellow fever and malaria outbreaks claimed more than 15 000 lives in Angola over the past year. Speaking in the capital Luanda, the health minister, Luís Gomes Sambo, disclosed there were with 4,2 million cases of malaria, leading to the death of 15 000 people. Coupled with a yellow fever outbreak that infected 4 159 people, with 384 deaths, this resulted in a mortality rate of 8,3 percent. Meanwhile, the country is gripped by a deadly outbreak of the ZIKA virus that has already claimed three victims, affecting a French citizen and two Angolans, who have been attended and medicated.

At this moment, the government minister said, more attention was being given to the cholera epidemic that plagues the provinces of Zaire, Cabinda and Luanda, with 252 cases, including 11 deaths this year. The cholera epidemic is attributed to incessant flooding experienced by the South African country in recent weeks. Sambo said judging by the death toll, the yellow fever and malaria, that plagued the country in 2016 had "dramatized" Angola.

