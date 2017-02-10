GENESIS Law Associates Solicitors in association with the Zimbabwe Diaspora Investment Group (ZiDIG) and the African Foundation for Development (AFFORD) will, on Saturday, launch a fund by Zimbabweans in Diaspora to invest in opportunities back home.

The launch will be held in Birmingham at the BVSC Conference Rooms between 10:30 and 16: 30.

According to the organisers, confirmed speakers include Effiong Akpan, from AFFORD, MacJones Hunduza, managing partner at Bilberry Associates, Jacy Stewart, also from AFFORD, and Taffy Nyawanza a principal solicitor ant Genesis Law Associates Solicitors Limited.

Among the topics to be covered are tax planning, audit compliance, tender appeals, agency staff, pensions compliance, IR35 and off-payroll working rules, civil penalties, securing a sponsor licence to employ abroad, Surinder Singh rules, impact of Brexit on immigration and dual citizenship issues.

"The Diaspora Enterprise Accelerator business planning competition will facilitate the selection and award of match-funding for innovative and viable diaspora enterprises in niche, emerging and diverse market sectors with the capacity to create sustainable employment," said a statement.

"Through the Diaspora Enterprise Accelerator programme, a total of £600, 000 will be invested into 20 diaspora businesses in Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe."