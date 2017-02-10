President Peter Mutharika would be forced to answer questions in parliament should members of parliament pass a standing order that compels presidents to do so.

Chairman of Legal Affairs Committee of parliament Maxwell Thyolera introduced the standing order and other changes of standing orders, rules that government the 193 strong House on Thursday.

Currently, the standing orders allows a sitting president to delegate to his ministers during parliament's question time on Wednesdays.

Mutharika delegated twice to the Leader of the House George Chaponda to answer questions mostly filed by Leader of Opposition in parliament Lazarus Chakwera.

Former president Bakili Muluzi faced the then Leader of Opposition Gwanda Chakuamba in an exciting and historic question time in the 1990s.

Soon after Thyolera introduced this in parliament, government chief whip Henry Mussa asked Speaker Richard Msowoya to adjourn debate on the subject until next week.

Msowoya then adjourned debate on the issue until Wednesday next week.