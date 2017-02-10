Kenya: Civil Servants Set for Pay Rise in July

Kenyan civil servants are set to receive a salary increase from July this year after the Cabinet approved Ksh100 billion (about $1 billion) for the programme in the 2017/18 budget.

Chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, the Cabinet also approved funds for the harmonisation of public sector salaries and allowances, pension, and house and hardship allowances.

The government will also recruit additional 10,000 police officers and 5,000 teachers.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), this year, recommended a pay increment for all public sector employees after carrying out a job evaluation exercise of about 40,000 jobs.

SRC also introduced a harmonisation criteria for salary grades for all government workers, grouping public sector jobs into 19 categories.

Under the proposed rating, the lowest paid worker in job grade B1 will earn a minimum of Ksh14,442 ($140) per month, while the highest paid employee in job grade E4 will take home a monthly salary of Ksh292,765 ($2,900).

In a statement on Thursday, State House spokesman Manoa Esipisu said the Cabinet noted that the 2017/18 budget increased by Ksh140 billion ($1.4 billion).

"The budget has increased from Ksh2.48 trillion ($24 billion) in 2016/17 to Ksh2.62 trillion ($26 billion)," the statement read.

According to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, revenue collection is projected to grow to Ksh1.704 trillion ($17 billion) from Ksh1.5 trillion ($15 billion), while Ksh2.56 trillion ($25 billion) is expected in donor funds.