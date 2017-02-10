10 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Urges Kenyatta to Take Vote Hunt to Cord Backyard

By Joseph Wangui

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to take his voter registration mobilisation campaign to counties perceived to be opposition strongholds and also seek support there for his re-election bid.

Mr Kega urged the Head of State to "rescue opposition leaders" following reports that Cord strongholds have registered low numbers in the ongoing voter listing.

"The opposition has failed and this is the reason their supporters have [refused] to register.

"The President should campaign in those areas," said Mr Kega.

President Kenyatta has so far taken the campaign for voter registration to parts of North Eastern, Eastern, Coast, Mount Kenya and Nairobi regions.

SELF-CENTRED POLITICS

Speaking in his constituency during a voter registration drive, Mr Kega accused the opposition of "propagating self-centred politics".

"We heard that the opposition wants to create top leadership positions before [the] August elections. Kenyans want development not political leadership positions," he observed.

He further complained of voter importation, claiming that an aspirant in the neighbouring Mathira Constituency is funding residents to transfer their votes from Kieni.

"I have complained to [the] IEBC and action should be taken.

"It is strange that a politician can facilitate residents to transfer their votes to his area to assist him win at the party primaries. He is affecting President (Kenyatta's) votes," noted Mr Kega.

