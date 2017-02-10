THE job for the ZIFA technical director has fallen vacant following the resignation of Taurai Mangwiro yesterday to pursue a coaching career with Premiership side Triangle. Mangwiro, who was appointed five months ago to spearhead the Association's technical and grassroots development programmes, tendered his resignation yesterday. Sources said the former CAPS United and Harare City coach was now moving to the Lowveld where he had long been linked with Triangle.

The Herald revealed last week that Mangwiro was set to join Triangle. He is expected to lead the technical team that also includes Godfrey Tamirepi as his assistant and goalkeepers' coach Innocent Chogugudza.

His resignation came a day after Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa was also handed his letter of termination of contract following the storm that surrounded the Warriors failed campaign at the AFCON tournament.

Yesterday, Mangwiro was not picking up his phone, but a close source confirmed that he had tendered his resignation. He is expected to be unveiled any time to fill the void left by the sacked coaches David Mandigora and Biggie Zuze.

"Mangwiro left employment yesterday. It was just a formality because he had not signed a contract with ZIFA and he was still working on probation," said the source. Triangle chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze could neither deny nor confirm that his club was going to unveil Mangwiro.

"The process is still going on and we are going to make it public. We are putting structures on the whole technical team. "I don't react to social media and newspaper reports, but all I can say is we will be done as soon as possible because we want to start our pre-season," said Matikinyidze.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they had not received communication from the technical director on his decision to move to greener pastures. "We are just hearing it from the media and we have not received a letter from him.

"He has a written contract with us and I can't disclose it to the members of the press," said Gwesela. Zifa vice president, Omega Sibanda also claimed he was in the dark about Mangwiro resignation.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu has been tipped as the hot favourite to land the ZIFA technical director's job.