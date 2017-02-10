Kenya: Wiper Party Officials to Meet Amid Internal Wrangling

Wiper Party's National Executive Council plan to meet today to discuss and harmonise political differences between party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his key lieutenants.

Differences between Mr Musyoka and some senators from Ukambani region have dominated the headlines this week, raising concerns among supporters over the consequences of internal political wrangling.

The bone of contention is a disagreement over the party's stake in the Cord presidential nominations and alleged attempts by Mr Musyoka to impose candidates for various seats across the region.

Officials attending the meeting will evaluate the party's bid for the Opposition presidential ticket among other agendas.

PARTY PRIMARIES

According to the party Executive Director Dr Jared Siso, the meeting will discuss routine party business including the forthcoming primaries planned for April.

On Wednesday, eight Kitui MPs led by National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze endorsed Mr Musila to unseat Governor Julius Malombe in the August elections.

In an apparent reference to Mr Musyoka's recent endorsement of Dr Malombe which they are opposed to, the MPs declared that their resolve to jointly campaign for Mr Musila across the county remains intact.

Making their stand on Mr Musila's candidacy known ahead of today's meeting is seen as an effort by the MPs to pre-empt any discussion on the matter and scuttle lobbying as the party prepares for primaries in two months.

The backing of Dr Malombe by the party boss where he told Mr Musila to drop his candidacy did not go down well with the Senator, who publicly told Mr Musyoka to concentrate on presidential campaigns and keep off county politics.

Speaking on Thursday while on a tour of Mwingi town, the governor however dismissed the MPs as "agents" of Jubilee government out to wreck the Wiper party from within and undermine Mr Musyoka's presidential ambitions.

DROP GUBERNATORIAL BID

Dr Malombe angrily reacted to the MPs move by asking Mr Musila who is his main competitor to heed the party leader's counsel to drop his gubernatorial bid and instead focus on defending his senate seat.

"These MPs are not fighting me, the hard positions they have taken will only help Jubilee by messing our party leader's candidacy in Cord," said the Governor.

Mr Musyoka has since denied having endorsed anyone and distanced himself from claims that he preferred certain candidates for various seats across the region saying his recent remarks were taken out of context.

The Wiper leader also cautioned his party's aspirants against invoking his name as they campaign to secure tickets for the next elections.

MCAs supporting Mr Musila led by Mutomo Ward Representative Nzangi Mwanduka said Dr Malombe was using a non-existent endorsement to shield himself from internal party competition.

Mr Mwanduka accused their rival camp of having been "sponsored" to continue blackmailing Senator Musila into abandoning the race.

"To continue singing somebody was endorsed when the party leader himself has refuted making such approval shows the desperation on Dr Malombe's part. This contest will only be decided at the ballot," Mr Mwanduka said.