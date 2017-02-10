Kenya: Row Erupts Over Wetland on Kenya-Uganda Border in Busia

Photo: Gaitano Pessa/Daily Nation

A fisherman on a canoe at the contested Mayenje-Buyengo wetland on the Kenya-Uganda border in Busia.

A row has erupted between two communities living at the Kenya-Uganda border over a wetland at Mayenje (Kenya) and Buyengo (Uganda) in Matayos, Busia County.

Residents of the two countries have been fighting for the last three weeks over the cross-border land that separates the two sides and lacks a clear boundary.

Kenyan and Ugandan officials convened a meeting on Thursday where a temporary truce was reached as a lasting solution is sought.

Speaking at the contested area in Matayos Sub-County, Busia Assistant County Commissioner Bosek Lagat said the two communities have been fighting over the swampy area, especially during dry seasons with each claiming ownership.

"We are all our brothers' keepers and whatever we do here will impact heavily on our lives. We will try our best to come up with a lasting solution. We will seek advice from elders in our bid to clear this matter.

"Allow us to deliberate on the issue as you wait for official communication while at the same time maintaining peaceful co-existence as before," he said.

"We urge you to abide by conditions set before. For those who are farming, restrict yourself to your zones," he urged residents.

ESTABLISH CLEAR BOUNDARY

Busia-Uganda resident district commissioner Hussein Matanda said the two countries will send surveyors to establish a clear boundary between Kenya and Uganda so as to end the raging conflict between the two border communities.

"We have discovered that not the whole stretch of the swamp is under conflict.

"There are some areas which residents are cultivating peacefully using the stream which is flowing along the swamp [as a boundary].

"We have allowed them to go on with those activities, safe for areas which are contested, until we make a decision.

SEND TEAM FROM ENTEBBE

"We don't have surveyors here in Busia District (Uganda). We will be forced to source them and other technical teams from Entebbe for a lasting solution," he added.

Busia Deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa said the use of the Mayenje catchment during the dry season is causing disquiet among residents.

"We are going to handle this issue with the urgency it deserves and be sure to get feedback by tomorrow (Friday). Our message is just one, maintain peace as we seek readdress from relevant authorities," he said.

Mr Wangalwa advised residents of the common border to use designated routes and avoid porous border lines which are prone to illegal trade and human trafficking.

Elders from the Kenyan side have on several occasions raised the matter, claiming that Ugandans have encroached on the Kenyan boundary.