10 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Throws Out FDC's Alaso With Costs

By Ephraim Kasozi

Court of Appeal has thrown out a petition case by former Serere District Woman Member of Parliament, Alice Alaso Asianut (FDC) against her longtime competitor, Hellen Adoa (NRM).

In a ruling this morning, Court ruled that high court judge David Wagutusi misdirected himself to overturn Adoa election, consequently dismissing Alaso's petition with costs.

The judges; Steven Kavuma, Barishaki Cheborion and Paul Mugamba ruled that the evidence presented by Alaso in the trial court was not sufficient to prove cases of bribery, and election malpractice.

Alaso lost the seat to Adoa, in a highly disputed election in February by 32,651 votes to 48,762 votes. Through her lawyers, M/S Tugwako Co. Advocates Alaso initially went to Soroti High Court to quash Adoa's victory, stating that the election was flawed by negligence, a petition she won.

However, Adoa appealed the ruling Soroti Chief Magistrate, Ruth Nabaasa, hence setting a new and final hearing at the Court of Appeal.

