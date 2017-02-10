Kenya: Demo in Subukia After Thugs Shoot and Kill Student

Angry residents of Subukia Sub-County Thursday staged a protest following the killing of a Form Four student by suspected thugs on Wednesday night.

An armed gang shot and killed the Maryland Day Secondary School student at Subukia shopping centre after robbing a chemist.

Alex Mwangi, 18, was trying to run away from the gang when they shot him.

He died on arrival at Subukia Sub-County Hospital, following the 7.30pm shooting incident.

On Thursday, angry residents joined by students from Mwangi's school blocked the Nakuru-Nyahururu road using stones, twigs and lit car tyres before heading to the student's home to mourn with the family.

According to Mr Samuel Kirigi, an eye witness, the three robbers who were armed with AK-47 rifles had robbed a chemist and were headed to an M-Pesa shop when they saw the teenager running away from them.

"I saw one of them drop a black paper bag before shooting Mwangi in the chest. They immediately ran away on foot," Mr Kirigi said.

Police arrived at the scene 20 minutes later.

SHOP OWNERS WARNED

Mr Isaac Mwangi, a businessman, said police officers in plain clothes had alerted all the shop owners on Tuesday to close early as there were reports of a planned robbery the next day.

However, area police boss Alex Ng'ang'a declined to comment on the matter.

Speaking to the Nation, Mwangi's grandmother, who is also his guardian, said the young man had gone to the M-Pesa shop to withdraw school fees that had been sent to him by his mother who works in Nairobi.

WITHDRAW MONEY

"He told me he had received an M-Pesa message from his mother and that he needed to withdraw the money.

"I told him to go and bring me tea leaves from the shop. That was the last time I saw him," Ms Angelina Nyawira told the Nation.

Minutes later, Ms Nyawira said a group of people came to her home and told her that Mwangi had been shot.

Together, they went to the police station where she was told that Mwangi was recuperating at Subukia Sub-County Hospital.

"About ten minutes later, the police officer received a phone call and that was when they told me that Mwangi was dead," the grandmother said.

Ms Nyawira described Mwangi as an obedient, hardworking and brilliant young man.

"He never left this compound except to go to school and church. Even the neighbours will tell you how good he was," Ms Nyawira said bitterly.