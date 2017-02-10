10 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Red Cross Comes to the Aid of Drought-Hit Kilifi Residents

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kazungu Samuel/Daily Nation
Kilifi County Commissioner Joseph Keter (left) and county Kenya Red Cross manager Hakima Masoud (right) verify an SMS text from one of the beneficiaries of the cash transfer programme launched in Kaloleni.
By Kazungu Samuel

More than 1,000 people in Kaloleni, Kilifi County will each receive Sh3,000 from the Kenya Red Cross in a cash transfer programme targeting needy residents especially those affected by the current drought.

The first group to benefit received the cash Thursday at Gotani trading centre.

The programme was rolled out in Ganze Sub-County two months ago where 1,000 households benefited.

The programme, which saw 1,300 locals, among them the elderly and the needy, is being implemented through the British Red Cross with Sh200 million donated by the European Union.

Among those who attended the Thursday launch were Kilifi County Commissioner Joseph Keter, Kaloleni Deputy County Commissioner Fred Ndunga, Kayafungo Ward representative Alphonce Mwayaa, chiefs and their assistants.

SH3,000 FOR FOUR MONTHS

More on This

Addressing the residents, Kenya Red Cross Kilifi County manager Hakima Masoud said under the programme, each of the beneficiaries will receive Sh3,060 for the next four months, adding that it is meant to assist families which have been adversely affected by drought and famine in the region.

"We are here to launch the cash transfer programme for needy and vulnerable in Kaloleni. We are going to assist 1,300 people for the next four months, whereby the targeted people will be receiving the [money] through their mobile phones," Ms Masoud said.

Ms Masoud has added that her organisation was able to identify the needy areas both in Ganze and Kaloleni with the help of the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

"In partnership with the NDMA who direct sponsors to the needy and targeted areas, we identified Kaloleni Sub County as one of the most affected by hunger.

"Although we are the implementers, the Kaloleni sponsorship comes from the British Red Cross who have been assigned funds [for] this area," she said.

Solomon Mulu from the British Red Cross urged the community in Kaloleni to use the money to improve their lives.

"The money you get may sound too little but with proper planning, you can start even a small business and improve you lives," he said.

Mr Keter said the government is also undertaking a similar programme where 19,000 households will each receive Sh2,000 every month.

More on This

Government Offers Lecturers Sh10 Billion to End Strike

The government has offered Sh10 billion to cater for basic salaries and housing allowances adjustments for staff in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.