Malawi is this week hosting representatives from twelve countries from across the world in the capital Lilongwe this for an international forum that will focus on best practices related to measuring the success of a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) processes.

The NAP Global Network was created in 2014 to enhance support for national adaptation planning through sustained peer learning, support for national level action on NAP development and implementation, and through donor coordination.

According to NAP Global Network media advisory, this week's international forum is organized by the NAP Global Network and co-hosted by Malawi's Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy, and Mining. The NAP Global Network's Targeted Topics Forums bring together policy-makers and adaptation practitioners from across the globe for focused, technical discussions on the NAP process.

The network is funded by the United States and Germany.

David Chalmers, Environmental Leas for USAID in Malawi, they "have been working very closely with our Malawian colleagues to scale up adaptation planning across the country."

He added: "We are very pleased to be continuing this support for Malawi by helping bring together an impressive group of international adaptation experts in Lilongwe through the NAP Global Network."

Chief Director for Environment and Climate Change Management in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Yanira Mtupanyama, said they welcome all the international delegates this week.

"Malawi is dedicated to building our country's resilience to climate change through engaging in the National Adaptation Plan process," said Mtupanyama.

Some of the countries to be represented at the forum will include Albania, Brazil, Grenada, Jamaica, Kenya, Malawi, Peru, Togo and the Philippines.

The Network's participants include representatives of bilateral donors, as well as participants from over 40 developing countries involved in creating and implementing national adaptation plans.

Initial funding for the Network is provided by the United States' State Department and Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ.

The Secretariat is hosted by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

Malawi has faced a range of climate change-related impacts, including more frequent flooding and drought. Changes to precipitation and temperature could pose a threat to Malawi's food security and many Malawians' livelihoods.

In the recent Global Climate Risk Index, the organization German watch ranked Malawi as one of three countries that were most affected by climate impacts in 2015.

The NAP process was created by the United Nations as an opportunity for countries to plan for sustainable development in the face of climate stress. Each country's NAP is driven by its unique adaptation needs.