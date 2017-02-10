10 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Williams, Cairns in Good Start

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE professional golfer Mark Wiliams will go into today's the Eye of Africa at the Signature Golf Estates in South Africa sitting on four-under par. Ryan Cairns will go into the game on three-under. Another Zimbabwean, who had an early tee-off yesterday, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu finished on one-over. Williams teed for the event in the afternoon field.

Mandhu was part of the players who took part in the pre-qualifying round of the event at the Glenvista Country Club on Wednesday.

The event is the first on the Sunshine Tour calendar.

