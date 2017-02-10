ZIMBABWE professional golfer Mark Wiliams will go into today's the Eye of Africa at the Signature Golf Estates in South Africa sitting on four-under par. Ryan Cairns will go into the game on three-under. Another Zimbabwean, who had an early tee-off yesterday, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu finished on one-over. Williams teed for the event in the afternoon field.

Mandhu was part of the players who took part in the pre-qualifying round of the event at the Glenvista Country Club on Wednesday.

The event is the first on the Sunshine Tour calendar.