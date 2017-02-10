10 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: China Hails Mozambique's Talks Towards Peace

Photo: Renamo
Renamo soldiers at training in the bush.

Maputo — Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Su Jian on Wednesday applauded the dialogues between Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the main opposition Renamo.

Su said the Chinese government is following with satisfaction the dialogues towards a lasting peace agreement.

The ambassador added that China is ready to support Mozambique's efforts to bring back tranquility to its people.

"The Chinese government is always by the Mozambican side and it salutes all efforts for peace and tranquility," said Su.

Last week, in a speech at the celebrations of Mozambique's Heroes Day, Nyusi said the first phase of the dialogue could be considered as concluded and the second phase would be announced in the following week.

This moved has been confirmed by Dhlakama, who said that two groups would be announced starting this week to discuss issues including decentralization and military.

Next week, Speaker of Mozambican Parliament Veronica Macamo will travel to China with her a delegation of local businessmen who will try to find business opportunities as well as to identify synergies to boost businesses in the country.

Xinhua

