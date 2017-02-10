10 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe, FAO Launch Food Control Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tatenda Charamba and Tanaka Vunganai

Government has joined forces with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in launching a Technical Cooperation Programme, "Strengthening the National Food Control System for Zimbabwe." This came to light after Government asked FAO for technical assistance to build capacity for strengthening the national food control system. FAO has set aside $358 000 to make this project a success.

Representing the Minister of Health and Child Care at Harare International Conference Centre yesterday, Deputy Minister Aldrin Masiiwa underscored the importance of public health.

"Effective national food control system is essential to protect public health and promote international trade as a key component of food security and economic development," he said.

"All food, whether imported or locally produced, shall meet national Public Health legislation and international standards for quality and safety."

About 50 participants contributed to the success of the project among them the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, National Nutrition Department of the Ministry of Health and National Biotechnology Authority.

FAO sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa and representative for Zimbabwe, Dr David Phiri applauded FAO for its determination in improving food safety systems in Zimbabwe.

"I would like to reiterate that FAO remains committed to improving systems of food safety and quality of food management, based on scientific principles, that lead to reduced foodborne illness and support fair and transparent trade," said Dr Phiri.

To ensure the success of the project, monitoring will be done on a monthly basis. The project began in October last year and is expected to be complete by September 2018.

Zimbabwe

'Not My Mansion' - Police Chief Quashes Very Damaging Claims

Zimbabwe's under-fire police chief Augustine Chihuri has insisted that an unbelievably palatial Harare mansion with a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.