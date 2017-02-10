South Africa: #Sona2017 - Zuma Fiddles While Democracy Burns

analysis

As Julius Malema said, "441 soldiers will never protect you". The disregard for President Zuma is so complete, nothing he was going to say in his address could cure how ethically compromised he is.

President Jacob Zuma's deployment of soldiers and the unprecedented security around Parliament this year set the tone for the State of the Nation Address; militaristic and combative. Yet Zuma knows that he can always rely on Speaker Baleka Mbete's unquestioning protection. As Chair of the ANC she is deeply compromised herself and conflicted in her position as presiding officer. She has after all been unmoved by breaches of the Constitution in relation to the Nkandla matter and has diminished Parliament's authority as a result. Zuma is weakened and paranoid and it was only through a show of force that he and his acolytes felt comfortable coming to "The People's Parliament" on Thursday.

Much of the pre-SONA build-up focused, rightly, on the excessive security measures in place and less on what Zuma would actually say. Parliament was mostly in lockdown and the surrounding streets eerily quiet as 19:00 loomed. It seemed a perfect plan, possibly hatched by State Security minister David Mahlobo - with Mbete's acquiescence -...