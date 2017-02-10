Nigeria: Olamide, Phyno, Falz, Timaya, Kcee, Others Set to Thrill At Wazobia's Valentine Carnival

Wazobia FM Radio Station is putting together a class art entertainment event for this Valentine season come tomorrow and Sunday at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Over the years, Wazobia Fm has established itself over the period of years as the people's choice radio station through its enlightenment, educational and entertainment programmes.

According to the Chief Executive officer of Cool Fm, Wazobia Fm and Nigeria Info Fm, Mr SergeNoujaim speaking on the background of the successes expressed his optimism that the carnival will be fun filled packed, having lots of exciting moments with fun for various categories of people ranging from singles, couples and family members, to hold the audience spell bound are the OAPs with their thrilling moments, after which comes Nigeria music sensation lead by Olamide, Phyno, Kcee, Falz, Timaya, MI, Orezi, Mr Eazi, Solid Star, Mayokun, Vector, Ice prince, African China, Korede Bello, to mention a few.

Mr. Serge Noujaim said other varieties include, children corner for kids, fashion exhibition, competition, dance troops, sports and transmission of live EPL and NPFL league matches, food beverages and Wi-Fi from Coollink.