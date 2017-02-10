Nigeria: World Bank to Spend Over $508 Million in Gombe

World Bank, Federal Government and Food and Agriculture of United Nations in collaboration with the State Government to spend the sum of $508.96 million on civil Works, Water management and tree planting.

Mr Bala Nayaya, state project coordinator disclosed this while speaking with Journalists yesterday in Gombe during his visit to some affected communities in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He said five communities were critically affected by gully erosion were selected out of 45 for the commencement of the projects toward addressing the problems of erosion in the state.

According to him, the communities and the location of the propose project side were Kumo general hospital-Jauro-Tukur stream erosion, Wuro-Bajoga-Barunde fingers gully erosion control in Akko.

Others were Gombe State University gully erosion and Federal Collage of Education-railway line gully erosion control as well as Gombe International Hotel-State House of Assembly Flood control.

He advised the communities to summit a register association that would serve as a link between them and the Agency at all times for the success of the program.

Nayaya said all those affected would be compensated and empowered with capital to start business.

The State coordinator has appealed to the communities affected by gully erosion toward a successful implementation of the projects in the state.

In their remarks, Emir of Kumo and District Head of Tabra, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Alhaji Sayoji Abubakar respectively appreciated the intervention and assured their full support and cooperation for the success of the projects.

They also appreciated the Agency's initiative for empowering and compensation of those affected and promised to identify those that were very close to affected areas to ease their Job