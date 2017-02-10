10 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Rescues Flood Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Government has scaled up its efforts of assisting communities affected by flooding following the death of more than 78 people, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said in Parliament on Wednesday. Minister Kasukuwere said his ministry, through the Civil Protection Unit, was giving $100 financial assistance to each affected family.

He said the support was being hindered by limited budget allocations, and was hoping that the $5 million they had requested from Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa would be released.

"We have lost over 78 people in the country. Binga is one such place which stresses us as a ministry. Government, through the CPU has been assisting a number of people who have been affected by the rains around the country such as in Binga and Tsholotsho," he said.

"We are trying to source food, tents and other items that can assist the families. The assistance is not enough owing to the challenges we are facing but we have made a request of $5 million dollars to scale up our efforts."

Minister Kasukuwere said affected families had been resettled after being trapped or marooned. He was responding to a question from Gweru Urban legislator Mr Sesel Zvidzai (MDC-T) on Government's intervention to assist people affected by flooding.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda ruled that he was going to write to President Mugabe on the disgruntlement by legislators over ministers' failure to attend to Parliament business.

He said the problem had become a perennial issue where Ministers where always in contempt of Parliament by either attending to question and answer session or not seeking leave of absence.

Later in the day, drama occurred when Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa exchanged harsh words with Zanu-PF MP for Hurungwe West Cde Keith Guzah with the former calling the latter a car thief who changed his name from Kachasu Phiri to conceal evidence, while Cde Guza hauled obscenities at Mr Mliswa.

This was after Mr Mliswa had asked Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Tapuwa Matangaidze to explain the total number of jobs which Government had created after 2013 elections.

Engineer Matangaidze told Mr Mliswa to put his question in writing if he wanted specific figures. Mr Mliswa's persistence to be availed with the information angered Mr Guzah who said all legislators could not be held at ransom by one member of Parliament, leading to the bitter exchange.

This resulted in the Deputy Speaker Cde Mabel Chinomona ejecting Cde Guzah from the National Assembly.

Zimbabwe

Warriors Drop Two Places in Fifa Rankings

THE complexity of the FIFA rankings came into question again yesterday when the Zimbabwe Warriors plunged down the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.