Luanda — A strategy of regularizing the arrears was approved on Thursday by the Angolan government's economy team, a measure that prioritizes the payment orders of service that were not made in the years 2014 and 2016.

The strategy was defined to validate and see the draft orders that, for treasury matters, were not paid, said to the press the Secretary of State for Treasury, Mário Ferreira do Nascimento, told the press.

The measure has as its priority the social sectors (education and health) and infrastructures, which include projects under the Public Investment Programme (PIP).

Among the priority beneficiaries of the settlement of arrears are small businesses and individuals, which have payment orders issued in 2014 and 2016 and which have not yet been settled (paid).

According to the official, who spoke at the end of the 3rd ordinary session of the joint meeting of the Economic Commission and the Commission for the Real Economy of the Cabinet Council, the strategy will begin to be implemented still this month (February).

He stated that the perspective is to give companies greater liquidity and, in this way, allow them to maintain their investments.