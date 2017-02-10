Angola: Portugal's Foreign Minister in Luanda

Luanda — The Portuguese Foreign Affairs Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, is paying as from this Friday morning a three-day working visit to Luanda, aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the Portuguese diplomacy, who did not speak to Angop at his arrival, was received at the Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and by the Portuguese ambassador to Angola, João Caetano da Silva.

This morning, the Portuguese minister will meet his Angolan counterpart, Georges Chikoti, to review the work carried out over the last year, on a bilateral basis.

In the afternoon, Augusto Santos Silva will meet with representatives of the main Portuguese companies based in Angola, as well as intervene at the Portuguese Cultural Centre on the theme "Portugal-Africa Relations", an initiative of the Portuguese Embassy, ??in partnership with Agostinho Neto University and the Centre for Strategic Studies of Angola.

The Portuguese minister, who is accompanied by the Portuguese State Secretaries for the Communities, José Luís Carneiro, and for Agriculture and Food, Luís Medeiros Vieira, is also expected to travel at the weekend to the cities of Huambo, Benguela and Lubango.

On 10-12 February, the Portuguese delegation will also have to maintain contacts with the Angolan authorities with a view to strengthening cooperation in the agriculture field.