Former Miss Tanzania, Wema Issac Sepetu and two others are out on bail after they appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court facing one count of possessing narcotic drugs.

The other accused are Angelina Msigwa (21), who is Wema's house maid, and Matrida Suleiman Abasi (16), a peasant. Before Senior Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Simba granted the accused bail on condition that they avail two reliable sureties who will sign a bond of 5m/- each.

Senior State Attorney, Nasoro Katuga informed the court that investigations into the case have not been completed, as they are awaiting a report from the Government Chemist.

The accused were found in possession of a roll and two small pieces of cannabis sativa known as Bhangi weighing 1.08 grams. Representing the accused was Defence Counsel Albert Msando and Nictagon Itge.

Mr Msando told the court that the charges are bailable for they are not highlighted under the Drug Control and Enforcement Act.

Magistrate Simba adjourned the case to February 22, this year, when it will come for mention.