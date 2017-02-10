10 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 2017 State of the Faction - Where Only Might Is Right

Photo: Claire vd Heer/Twitter
(file photo).
analysis By Stephen Grootes

If we were in doubt before Thursday night, we should be in doubt no longer. It is not just that we are led by a "broken man, leading a broken country", it's that our politics is broken. We have lost the ability to resolve disputes politically; disagreements that cannot be solved by dialogue or the courts are now resolved through the use of violence. From the promise of a democracy in which all were given space, might is now right. And no one appears to have any solutions on the horizon. Or even to be looking for solutions at all. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

President Jacob Zuma addressed the nation as a factionalist last night. It is surely impossible for him to make the case that he was speaking as the leader of the entire nation, as a unifying figure, when he presides, and appears to chuckle, over the forcible removal of the entire caucus from another party. In the perhaps romantic perception of what a president should be, the fact that the person is a leader is surely an inherent part. It is the real essence of a presidency, the kind of leadership that a person offers.

And yet nowhere...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

