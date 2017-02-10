10 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Restive ANC Crowds Outside the SONA Palace Walls

Photo: Claire vd Heer/Twitter
(file photo).
analysis By Rebecca Davis

If President Jacob Zuma was ruffled by the violent chaos surrounding his 2017 State of the Nation Address, it was impossible to discern when he appeared before a cheering crowd on Cape Town's Grand Parade directly afterwards. The event had been termed a People's Assembly, aimed at exhibiting the strength and unity of the ANC in the Western Cape - but at points it didn't quite turn out as planned. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Thirty thousand ANC supporters, coming together on Cape Town's Grand Parade: a site redolent with meaning for the ANC for being the platform that first hosted Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison. That was the idea, anyway.

By the end of a long day, an ANC spokesperson conceded that their unofficial estimate of peak attendance at the People's Assembly was 6,000 people.

Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula would go on to inform the loyalists who hung on till the end that "10,000 Minstrels" (traditional Cape entertainers) had performed at the event. That, dear reader, is what we now call an "alternative fact" - of Trumpian dimensions.

Buses began to transport party supporters in from noon, to a somewhat confusingly positioned event. The term "People's Assembly" gave the...

