Zambia: Top Physician Mujajati Advocates Marijuana Medicine

By Peter Adamu

Zambian top medical personnel Aaron Mujajati has come off the woods to launch a campaign for medicinal marijuana.

Marijuana, commonly known as chamba or ibange in two of Zambia's widely spoken local languages, has been known for wrong reasons.

However, Dr Mujajati's comment is set to open a new debate on whether Zambia should go that route. Possession of the substance has landed many in jail. The physician is urging authorities to consider legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Dr Mujajati's view posted on social media

On cultivation of Medicinal Marijuana: Who or what are we waiting for?

One hopes that by the time we wake up and smell the coffee time will still be waiting for us. The Military or ZNS would be better placed to cultivate the crop in a secure and controlled fashion (in my opinion). How soon can we have an open and objective evaluation of the process of getting our home grown marijuana to the market? Medicinal marijuana works. Am not an economist so I can speak intelligently on the economic benefits. The risks can be managed, legalise medicinal marijuana.

