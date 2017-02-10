Kenya: Lucky Couple Wins Valentine's Day Package Worth Sh2.5 Million

A lucky couple from Kakamega County has won a dream Valentine’s Day packaged valued at Sh2.5 million after participating in a competition dubbed The Greatest Love Story.

Ramadhan Mohamed, 27, and Esha Gelleh, 25, trounced four other finalists after their fairy tale love narrative garnered 700 likes on Villa Rosa Kempinski’s Facebook page.

Ramzi and Esha will enjoy major treats next week on Tuesday during Valentine’s Day courtesy of Villa Rosa Kempinski, including a pick-up from their residence with a convoy of limousines accompanied by a butler, a lady-in-red and security.

Once at the hotel, Ramzi and Esha will go through an Express VIP Check In for a one night of pure opulence in the reserved and majestic Presidential Suite, ranked as East Africa’s best.

A lso included is an eight-course, candle-lit dinner on the rooftop overlooking Nairobi city’s skyline with the executive chef, 2 waitresses and a butler at their beck and call. And of course, there will be unmissable Moet & amp; Chandon free flowing champagne!

WINNERS' PRIZES

Other treats awaiting the winner are one year free admission to the hotel’s prestigious loyalty programme, Rosa Loyalty-which comes with a range of added hotel goodies and a whole afternoon of an aphrodisiac Spa pampering at the exclusive Kempinski The Spa.

Ramzi, a holder of a Political Science degree from Maseno University, is a Clerical Assistant at the County Assembly, Kakamega County Government while his girlfriend is a Nurse at Kakamega General Hospital.

“I am elated beyond words,” was Ramzi’s reaction when informed he had trounced his closest rivals, Willie and Wangechi Kanyeki who garnered 648 likes.

“This is such sweet news yet I am not a heavy social media user unlike my girlfriend. She is the one who saw the media articles calling for love stories and convinced me that we try our luck,” he added.

Although Ramzi was initially hesitant, not sure their entry would see the light of the day owing to thousands of other applicants, the young couple sat down together and composed what has finally emerged as the winning story.

THE WINNING STORY

The two-week long competition was open to members of the public above 25 years regardless of their financial or social status.

It attracted 600 applicants with 5 shortlisted by a panel of judges drawn from some of Kenya’s most illustrious personalities and romanticists.

The five finalists were Nicholas Katua and Iqbal Bassi, Ramadhan Mohamed and Esha Gelleh, Willie & amp; Wangechi Kanyeki, Zawadi & amp; John and Ndereba Mwangi Imedla.

Ramzi’s story was voted as mesmerizing and enchanting enough. It beautifully narrated to the world how he met Esha back in 2015 as a jobless undergraduate grazing his father’s livestock in Mumias.

Incidentally, he got injured while running away from Esha’s father who bumped onto them as he prepared to introduce himself to her.

Ramzi later met Esha at a local hospital where she worked, when he had gone to seek medical attention after sustaining injuries while running from her father!